The official qualifying period for election candidates in Alachua County is starting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The official candidate qualifying period starts.

This period starts at noon on June 13th and ends on June 17th.

To qualify, candidates must file complete qualifying paperwork.

TRENDING STORY: Conservatives attend Rock the Red Rally in Ocala with keynote speaker Eric Trump

They must submit it to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office during this period.

The Alachua County Commission districts one, two, and four are up for election as well as Alachua County School Board one, two, and five, and the Gainesville Mayor at large commission seat.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.