The official qualifying period for election candidates in Alachua County is starting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The official candidate qualifying period starts.

This period starts at noon on June 13th and ends on June 17th.

To qualify, candidates must file complete qualifying paperwork.

They must submit it to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office during this period.

The Alachua County Commission districts one, two, and four are up for election as well as Alachua County School Board one, two, and five, and the Gainesville Mayor at large commission seat.

