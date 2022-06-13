Police investigate a record number of stolen guns, what’s the best way to secure your firearm?

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United States has a ratio of 120 firearms per 100 residents, which far surpasses that of other countries around the world according to a 2018 study done by the BBC.

Some of the guns are ending up in the wrong hands in north-central Florida. That of criminals and the innocent.

One week ago, a 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after visiting a friend’s house in Ocala. The two teen boys found and were playing with a gun. Police said, the boy visiting accidentally shot himself in the neck.

Gun owners must keep their guns properly secured in a “locked box or container” or secure location with a trigger lock according to state statute, at all times when a child 16 years old and younger is in the home.

It is a misdemeanor of the second degree if a gun owner fails to do so. The only exception is if the adult “is carrying it is carrying the firearm on his or her body.”

“[He’s doing] not much better,” Ocala Chief of Police Mike Balken said of the teen. “He’s still in critical condition.” It’s a problem Balken said the department has been fighting for a long time now.

“Lock your doors. Help us help you,” said Ocala Chief of Police Mike Balken. (WCJB)

Just last night he said there were nine auto burglaries within the southeastern part of the city. At least one gun was stolen.

“Lock your doors. Help us help you,” he said. “Ideally, take that gun out, take it with you inside your home. If you can’t do that, at least properly, responsibly secure it in your car so we’re not dealing with a 14-year-old kid that might be paralyzed for the rest of his life.”

So how do you properly secure your guns? Well, there are a variety of different options to choose from whether you plan to keep it in your car or bring it inside. From big safes to simple trigger locks.

“We give them away to anyone who wants to lock up their gun,” said the owner of Pickett Weaponry, Jack Pickett pointing to a bucket of trigger locks.

But Pickett said, your best bet is a safe. It keeps your gun securely locked away when not in use, but when the time comes he said, “the locking box is a quick simple access to your firearm, you can get to it within seconds.”

A decision that could end up saving you and your child’s life.

