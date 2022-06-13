Supply chain crisis may create shortage in popcorn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Salty, buttery, and now in short supply: popcorn. Concerns are growing for businesses as the traditional must-have movie snack is facing shortages in movie theatres.

John Watzke, the owner of Ocala Drive-In Theatre, says popcorn is a must-have for his business.

“My guests will have a variety of things to choose from, but popcorn is traditional,” said Watzke.

Popcorn isn’t the only item that may face shortages. Watzke said he’s already had trouble finding containers for his food products including lids, cups, and popcorn tubs. John said having items like popcorn and containers is key since the majority of the drive-in’s profits come from the concession stand.

Despite supply chain issues, Watzke says he will not raise prices on his menu items and will make try his best to keep the movies memorable.

“I am going through every extreme that I can to make certain that my guests have every product that they’ve always enjoyed at the drive-in.”

He believes brighter days are ahead and points out his business prevailed during other times of crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The shortage will end like every other shortage in this country has ended and things will get back to normal sooner or later.”

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences says they are not certain why the popcorn shortage is happening. But, according to national media reports, farmers are growing less corn in favor of more profitable crops may be the reason for the shortage.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.