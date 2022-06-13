Advertisement

TV20 UF Freshman Athlete of the Year: Leanne Wong (Gymnastics)

All-Arounder was at the head of an outstanding Gator freshman class of athletes
UF gymnast finished 4th in NCAA All Around
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories, beginning with “Best UF Freshman Athlete.” The six nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Merrit Beason (Volleyball): Third on the team in kills, second in blocks, member of the All-SEC Freshman team

Jac Caglianone (Baseball): Batted .288 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI’s, averaged one RBI per start

Kendra Falby (Softball): Led Gators with .392 average, added 36 steals (T-second most in UF single season)

Emma LoPinto (Lacrosse): Led UF with 34 assists, second on team with 63 goals, helped team to 17-5 record

Kowacie Reeves (Basketball): Blossomed into go-to scorer near end of season, averaged 16 ppg in postseason

Leanne Wong (Gymnastics): Won SEC beam title, posted two perfect 10.0′s, finished fourth in NCAA All Around

And the winner is...Leanne Wong.

This athlete was consistent and at times spectacular for a Florida team that finished second at NCAA Championships.

Up next: Best UF Breakthrough Athlete.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

The list of national championship track and field teams at James G. Pressly Stadium.
Florida women’s track and field claim first team Outdoor National Championship in program history
Equipment bags line the fence at Champions Park.
Newberry hosts Premiere Girls Fastpitch softball showcase
FILE - Runners compete in the men's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and...
Gator men’s track & field team runs away with NCAA outdoor title as Fahnbulleh wins twice as individual
Gators thriving in NCAA meet
UF’s Jasmine Moore captures NCAA outdoor long jump title