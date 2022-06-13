TV20 UF Freshman Athlete of the Year: Leanne Wong (Gymnastics)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories, beginning with “Best UF Freshman Athlete.” The six nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Merrit Beason (Volleyball): Third on the team in kills, second in blocks, member of the All-SEC Freshman team

Jac Caglianone (Baseball): Batted .288 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI’s, averaged one RBI per start

Kendra Falby (Softball): Led Gators with .392 average, added 36 steals (T-second most in UF single season)

Emma LoPinto (Lacrosse): Led UF with 34 assists, second on team with 63 goals, helped team to 17-5 record

Kowacie Reeves (Basketball): Blossomed into go-to scorer near end of season, averaged 16 ppg in postseason

Leanne Wong (Gymnastics): Won SEC beam title, posted two perfect 10.0′s, finished fourth in NCAA All Around

And the winner is...Leanne Wong.

This athlete was consistent and at times spectacular for a Florida team that finished second at NCAA Championships.

Up next: Best UF Breakthrough Athlete.

