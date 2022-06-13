The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County public schools are hosting a job fair at two Gainesville elementary schools.

The job fair will be for positions at Williams Elementary and Metcalfe Elementary.

Open jobs are for classroom teachers, media aides, and custodial work.

The fair will take place on Monday, June 13th at Williams Elementary and then on June 14th at Metcalfe Elementary from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Job seekers can head to the Marion County Library headquarters on Tuesday evening.

The county wants to fill positions within animal services, libraries, parks, and rec and environmental services.

The event is from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Scallop season starts Wednesday along the Suwannee river zone and lasts through Labor Day.

The season starts for Levy, Citrus, and Hernando counties on July 1st.

The Cotton Club in Gainesville is hosting a Friday morning Juneteenth-themed breakfast.

Tickets cost $25, and the event starts at 7:30 a.m.

