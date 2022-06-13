Advertisement

Woman arrested after threatening father of her son with gun

Woman arrested after threatening father of her son with gun
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers say that Karina Bowman, 24, got increasingly upset at his father when he took pictures of their son.

As the argument escalated, Bowman grabbed a black Ruger gun and pointed it at him.

The man was able to wrestle the gun out of her hands and take it from her.

When police asked her about the weapon she stated that she didn’t own a gun but when officers searched the home, they found two Ruger pistols.

Bowman has been charged with aggravated domestic assault.

TRENDING STORY: Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

