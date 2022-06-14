Alachua County animal shelter waives adoption fees due to overcrowding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Resources and Care shelter is overcrowded by 50 animals.

While county officials can’t stop workers and volunteers at the shelter from taking in animals, they are waiving adoption fees for the rest of the month.

“They’re so short staffed and these dogs are just sitting in kennels 23, 24 hours a day,” said Linda Araujo, former volunteer.

County officials said springtime brings a natural increase of puppies and kittens, but that’s not the only reason for the drastic increase of animals.

“Also we’ve had an incident in Micanopy where there were 23 animals confiscated from a house where they were not being treated properly, so that’s additional numbers that came in,” said Carl Smart, Deputy County Manager, whose role requires overseeing the animal services department.

“The number of dogs and cats coming into the shelter is outnumbering those that are going out,” he said.

Araujo said she’d like to see “more money into animal services, period. I think that new facility they were supposed to be breaking ground on 3 or 4 years ago would be a good start.”

She said she wants county commissioners step up to the plate.

“I want to challenge them to walk dogs. I mean I used to go there and walk every morning and every afternoon,” said Araujo.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the shelter click here. To learn more about adoption procedures, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.