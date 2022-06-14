Alachua County man arrested after allegedly killing another man in front of a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HOLLY HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for murder and child neglect after they say he killed a man in front of a child.

Deputies say 34-year-old Michael Davis shot a 36-year-old man from Waldo following an altercation about a woman they were seeing.

It happened Saturday morning on Southwest 69th street in Holly Heights.

Deputies say a 13-year-old boy witnessed the shooting and was taken to the hospital for psychiatric treatment.

