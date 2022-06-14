ATF bust nets Gilchrist store clerk

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A convenience store owner in Bell is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies say he illegally sold alcohol and tobacco products.

Mamunur Rashid was arrested yesterday.

The Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco helped deputies with the investigation.

Deputies say Rashid was caught selling alcohol and tobacco without a license at the Country Quick Stop in Bell.

He is being held at the Gilchrist County Jail on a 10 thousand dollar bond.

