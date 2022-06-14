The Bradford County Fire Rescue Department has a new fire chief

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new fire chief is taking over operations for the Bradford County Fire Rescue Department.

The Bradford County Commission unanimously voted to appoint Deputy Chief Ben Carter to the position.

The vote followed the retirement of department director Allen Parrish.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested for firing gun a woman several times during argument

Carter started in public safety at the age of 16, helping a volunteer fire department.

He later became a certified firefighter and paramedic.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.