The Bradford County Fire Rescue Department has a new fire chief

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new fire chief is taking over operations for the Bradford County Fire Rescue Department.

The Bradford County Commission unanimously voted to appoint Deputy Chief Ben Carter to the position.

The vote followed the retirement of department director Allen Parrish.

Carter started in public safety at the age of 16, helping a volunteer fire department.

He later became a certified firefighter and paramedic.

