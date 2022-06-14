Advertisement

A children’s gym in Gainesville is focusing on brain, physical & character development.

A children's gym in Gainesville is focusing on brain, physical & character development
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - KidStrong is a child development training center focused on brain, physical & character development.

Classes offer a science-based curriculum that is parent-focused and taught by professionals.

The gym is open for children walking through 11 years old.

