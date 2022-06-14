Columbia County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of Three Rivers Estates.

They say the suspect robbed a store in Suwannee County earlier today.

They are asking residents in the area to remain inside and secure windows and doors.

We’ll keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

