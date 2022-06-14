Columbia County deputies search for armed robbery suspect
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of Three Rivers Estates.
They say the suspect robbed a store in Suwannee County earlier today.
They are asking residents in the area to remain inside and secure windows and doors.
We’ll keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
TRENDING STORY: Newberry’s Opioid Task Force partners with the city of Archer
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.