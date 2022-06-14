Advertisement

Dangerous heat possible this week across NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re no stranger to the heat in North Central Florida, but on days like today, it can pack an extra punch.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory today through 7 PM for Dixie, Suwannee and Columbia counties.

Heat index values are well above one-hundred across North Central Florida, which can be dangerous if you’re in the sun for a while.

Alachua County Emergency Management officials say that leaving pets or people unattended, even for a quick time, can turn dangerous fast.

David Peaton, the agency’s assistant director says “it’s really important that we get the word out to be safe if you have to be outdoors. Stay hydrated, if you have to be outdoors, work in the shade as much as much as you can limit that exertion to the amount that you can possibly do and never ever leave people or pets inside your vehicle unattended.”

Heat advisories are expected to continue for the next few days.

TRENDING STORY: UF Health Shands ranked #1 by US News & World Report

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

CREDIT CARDS
Rep. Al Lawson brings forth a bill that fixes credit reporting errors
LAWSON CREDIT BILL
REP. AL LAWSON CREDIT BILL
Dangerous Heat in NCFL
Dangerous heat possible in North Central Florida
OPIOID TASK FORCE
Newberry’s Opioid Task Force partners with the city of Archer