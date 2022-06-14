Dangerous heat possible this week across NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re no stranger to the heat in North Central Florida, but on days like today, it can pack an extra punch.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory today through 7 PM for Dixie, Suwannee and Columbia counties.

Heat index values are well above one-hundred across North Central Florida, which can be dangerous if you’re in the sun for a while.

Alachua County Emergency Management officials say that leaving pets or people unattended, even for a quick time, can turn dangerous fast.

David Peaton, the agency’s assistant director says “it’s really important that we get the word out to be safe if you have to be outdoors. Stay hydrated, if you have to be outdoors, work in the shade as much as much as you can limit that exertion to the amount that you can possibly do and never ever leave people or pets inside your vehicle unattended.”

Heat advisories are expected to continue for the next few days.

