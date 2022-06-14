Advertisement

Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen will have a separate trial held

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A separate trial is being held for Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen who is accused of bribing former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister.

Prosecutors say O’Steen and Seigmeiser altered defendants’ charges or plea agreements in exchange for items of value.

Right now, the defense has started putting on their case.

The jury could begin deliberations as soon as this week.

