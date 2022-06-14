Former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez facing charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors are still making their case against former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez.

Perez is being accused of being the ringleader in a scheme to intentionally run the hospital into bankruptcy.

He is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and substantive money laundering.

