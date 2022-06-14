Former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez facing charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud
Published: Jun. 13, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors are still making their case against former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez.
Perez is being accused of being the ringleader in a scheme to intentionally run the hospital into bankruptcy.
He is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and substantive money laundering.
