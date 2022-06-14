Man arrested for firing gun a woman several times during argument

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffery Minish, 58, after they say he fired a gun at a woman during an argument.

Deputies say Minish fired 13 rounds from a handgun at a woman as she tried to leave a home in Morriston on Saturday.

He is being charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s being held on a bond of more than $1M.

