Advertisement

Man arrested for firing gun a woman several times during argument

Man arrested for firing gun a woman several times during argument
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffery Minish, 58, after they say he fired a gun at a woman during an argument.

Deputies say Minish fired 13 rounds from a handgun at a woman as she tried to leave a home in Morriston on Saturday.

He is being charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

He’s being held on a bond of more than $1M.

TRENDING STORY: Police investigate a record number of stolen guns, what’s the best way to secure your firearm?

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

Former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez facing charges including conspiracy...
Former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez facing charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud
Former Williston CEO Jorge Perez facing charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud
Former Williston CEO Jorge Perez facing charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud
Man arrested for firing gun a woman several times during argument
Man arrested for firing gun a woman several times during argument
Alachua County animal shelter waives adoption fees due to overcrowding
Alachua County animal shelter waives adoption fees due to overcrowding