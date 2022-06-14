Advertisement

The Marion County Library headquarters is hosting a career fair

The Marion County Library headquarters is hosting a career fair
The Marion County Library headquarters is hosting a career fair(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A career fair is being held at Marion County Library headquarters.

This event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All full-time employees are eligible to receive multiple benefits including life, health, and dental.

TRENDING STORY: Police investigate a record number of stolen guns, what’s the best way to secure your firearm?

Several county departments will also attend this event.

Organizers say there could be on-the-spot interviews and computers where applications can be filled out.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair
Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair
Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair for positions at the school
Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair
Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies