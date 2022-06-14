The Marion County Library headquarters is hosting a career fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A career fair is being held at Marion County Library headquarters.

This event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All full-time employees are eligible to receive multiple benefits including life, health, and dental.

Several county departments will also attend this event.

Organizers say there could be on-the-spot interviews and computers where applications can be filled out.

