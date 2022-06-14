The Marion County Library headquarters is hosting a career fair
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A career fair is being held at Marion County Library headquarters.
This event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All full-time employees are eligible to receive multiple benefits including life, health, and dental.
Several county departments will also attend this event.
Organizers say there could be on-the-spot interviews and computers where applications can be filled out.
