Meridian Behavioral Health Care presented a plan to turn Lakeshore Hospital into a hospital-level psychiatric care center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a follow-up to the Lakeshore Hospital Authority’s search for a new tenet, the board heard from an organization hoping to take over the vacant Lake City hospital.

Monday evening, Meridian Behavioral Health Care presented its plan to turn the facility into a hospital-level psychiatric care center.

The building would allow the company to expand its services in Columbia County.

The plan includes employing 184 people at the hospital.

Other proposals include turning the building into a nursing school or an urgent care.

The next meeting to discuss the proposals is on June 23rd.

