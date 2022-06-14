New candidate enters the race for Gainesville mayor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate is in the running to be Gainesville’s mayor- Gary Gordon.

Gary gordon announced his candidacy at City Hall this morning.

Gordon served on the city commission in the 80′s.

He joins Harvey Ward, Ed Bielarski, July Thomas, Ansaun Fisher and David Arreola in the race to replace Lauren Poe.

All of the candidates except Gordon and Arreola have qualified for the race. If Gordon and Arreola don’t qualify by Friday, they’ll be eliminated from the race.

