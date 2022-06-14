Advertisement

New candidate enters the race for Gainesville mayor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate is in the running to be Gainesville’s mayor- Gary Gordon.

Gary gordon announced his candidacy at City Hall this morning.

Gordon served on the city commission in the 80′s.

He joins Harvey Ward, Ed Bielarski, July Thomas, Ansaun Fisher and David Arreola in the race to replace Lauren Poe.

All of the candidates except Gordon and Arreola have qualified for the race. If Gordon and Arreola don’t qualify by Friday, they’ll be eliminated from the race.

TRENDING STORY: A children’s gym in Gainesville is focusing on brain, physical & character development.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off

Latest News

Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means
There's a new candidate for Gainesville mayor
shands
UF Health Shands ranked #1 by US News & World Report
UF Health Shands ranked #1 by US News and World Report