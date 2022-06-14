Newberry’s Opioid Task Force partners with the city of Archer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry’s Opioid Task Force is adding another city’s manpower to join their mission.

The city of Archer voted unanimously to partner with the group.

The city of Newberry and Children’s Trust of Alachua County already work with the organization.

The group’s goal is to end opioid deaths in the area.

