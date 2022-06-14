Advertisement

Newberry’s Opioid Task Force partners with the city of Archer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry’s Opioid Task Force is adding another city’s manpower to join their mission.

The city of Archer voted unanimously to partner with the group.

The city of Newberry and Children’s Trust of Alachua County already work with the organization.

The group’s goal is to end opioid deaths in the area.

