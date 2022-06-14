Rep. Al Lawson brings forth a bill that fixes credit reporting errors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Rep. Al Lawson is introducing a bill aimed at fixing errors on credit reports.

The legislation would repeal parts of the Fair Credit Reporting Act Lawson says are outdated.

In a written statement, Lawson says the current law allows credit reporting agencies to ignore any communications sent by a credit repair organization.

Lawson says changing these rules will make it easier to fix mistakes.

