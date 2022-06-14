Advertisement

Rep. Al Lawson brings forth a bill that fixes credit reporting errors

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Rep. Al Lawson is introducing a bill aimed at fixing errors on credit reports.

The legislation would repeal parts of the Fair Credit Reporting Act Lawson says are outdated.

In a written statement, Lawson says the current law allows credit reporting agencies to ignore any communications sent by a credit repair organization.

Lawson says changing these rules will make it easier to fix mistakes.

