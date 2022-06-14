Advertisement

Russell Report: Big wins for Gator Track & Field

Russell Report: Big wins for Gator Track & Field
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans have some reasons to celebrate.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell tells us who he thinks is the best coach at UF.  

RELATED STORY: Russell Report: Major changes to Major League Baseball

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

Russell Report: Big wins for Gator Track & Field
Russell Report: Big wins for Gator Track & Field
Supply chain crisis may create shortage in popcorn
Ocala Drive-in owner serves popcorn
Supply chain crisis may create shortage in popcorn
The TV20 Awards: Best Gator Freshman