Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee Valley is hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
The Florida Department of Health in Lafayette County and the department of health in Suwannee County also join them in this event.
This ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:30.
The others will be held on June 28th and June 30th at 10 a.m.
All ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to the public and families are encouraged to attend.
