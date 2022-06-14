Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee Valley is hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

The Florida Department of Health in Lafayette County and the department of health in Suwannee County also join them in this event.

This ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:30.

The others will be held on June 28th and June 30th at 10 a.m.

All ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to the public and families are encouraged to attend.

