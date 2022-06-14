Advertisement

Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee Valley is hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

The Florida Department of Health in Lafayette County and the department of health in Suwannee County also join them in this event.

This ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:30.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County animal shelter waives adoption fees due to overcrowding

The others will be held on June 28th and June 30th at 10 a.m.

All ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to the public and families are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair
Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair
Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Suwannee Valley will be hosting three food pantry ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair for positions at the school
Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair
The Marion County Library headquarters is hosting a career fair
The Marion County Library headquarters is hosting a career fair