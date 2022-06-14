Advertisement

Synergy Magazine highlights Juneteenth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville black professionals is releasing their next issue of Synergy highlighting Juneteenth.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about the different faces of the black community featured in every magazine.

