TV20 Award, Best UF Super Senior: Kiki Smith (Women’s Basketball)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up next is “Best Fifth-Year Super Senior, recognizing those who made the most out of their NCAA eligibility extension that was granted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The six nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Hannah Adams (Softball): Batted .369 and earned a gold glove playing second base for Women’s CWS team

McCartney Kessler (Women’s Tennis): Earned SEC Player of the Year honors, finished 12-1 in conference singles matches

Kit Loferski (Soccer): Led Florida in scoring with five goals & three assists, started her career in the 2016 season

Kiki Smith (Women’s Basketball): Led Gators in points, assists, and steals, earned First Team All-SEC honors, sparked team to 21 wins

Megan Skaggs (Gymnastics): Finished third in the NCAA All Around, scored career-best marks in every event in 2022

Duarte Vale (Men’s Tennis): Earned Second Team All-SEC distinction, finished 19-8 for the year in singles

And the winner is...Kiki Smith

Few UF athletes in recent memory have meant more to their team’s success than this point guard. Smith’s combination of skill, endurance, and leadership make her a good choice for TV20′s Best Super Senior Award.

Up Next: Best Transfer Athlete

