TV20 UF Breakthrough Athlete of the Year: Wyatt Langford (Baseball)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up next is “UF Breakthrough Athlete of the Year,” recognizing someone who might have been living in the shadows in a previous season but is now blossoming into a star. The five nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Fred Biondi (Golf): Improved his scoring average by more than two strokes per round, earned First Team All-American honors, qualified for U.S. Open

Lauren Forte (Volleyball): Came on board the UF program in January of 2021 (midseason). Led the Gators in hitting percentage and blocks as a redshirt senior during the fall

Wyatt Langford (Baseball): Registered only four at-bats as a freshman in 2021, but turned into a star this spring, leading the SEC with 26 home runs. His .355 average and 63 RBI’s also led the Gators.

Danielle Pavinelli (Lacrosse): Finished fifth on the Gators in points as a freshman in 2021, but led the team with 73 goals in 2022. Tallied four or more goals in a game a dozen times

Anthony Richardson (Football): Was on campus for the 2020 campaign, but earned his first meaningful playing time in 2021 , passing for six touchdowns and rushing for three more across eight games. Presumptive starter for the fall of 2022

And the winner is...Wyatt Langford

Few saw this athlete’s rise to stardom coming, possibly not even his teammates or coaching staff. Langford was voted Second Team All-SEC and should reel in some All-American distinction.

Up Next: Best Super Senior (Fifth-Year Athlete).

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.