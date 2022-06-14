Advertisement

UF Health Shands ranked #1 by US News & World Report

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to a list from US News and World Report, UF Health Shands children hospital is the top in the state.

The hospital received its highest ever rankings for pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, ranking 18th in that field.

Five specialties in total are ranked among the nation’s best.

