Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is hosting a job fair.

This event will take place today at Williams Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This school has positions open for teachers, aides, custodians, and other staff members.

No experience is needed for these positions.

But, the fair is specifically for employees of that elementary school and not the entire district.

