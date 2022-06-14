Williams Elementary School is hosting a job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is hosting a job fair.

This event will take place today at Williams Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This school has positions open for teachers, aides, custodians, and other staff members.

No experience is needed for these positions.

But, the fair is specifically for employees of that elementary school and not the entire district.

