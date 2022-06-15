Captains kick-off scalloping season in Steinhatchee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Captain Bobbi Brady owns a fishing charter in Steinhatchee, she said scalloping does increase business but it is not something she solely has to rely on.

“We’re really not dependent on it but it does help us,” said Brady “Keeps us busy when it’s so hot that we can’t fish. We’re very blessed that we can do that here, especially with the business owners and everything it’s a big influx of people. A big influx of money. Honestly, Steinhatchee is doing so good with the fishery and people come here and find out about it. We are actually staying busy all year long here”

With this increased business, captains are focusing on the sustainability of the scallop.

Bobbie said Steinhatchee is the scalloping capital of the world because it has multiple species, to protect these species she recommends if a scallop is any smaller than the bottom of a can, keep it in the water so the smaller ones can continue to reproduce.

“Just put them back they’re going to produce so many more scallops. The size of a quarter is doing nothing for you, there’s no meat in it” said Brady.

Bobbi said the rise in gas prices has actually increased business for her charter and boat rentals.

“Everyone’s had to go up in their charter pricing because of the surcharge for fuel. Thankfully we haven’t had to go up to much and as long as we don’t have to make long runs to the scallops we should be ok I was having to raise her prices anymore other than that, of course, everything went crazy a lot of people are actually coming to us instead of getting their own boats because you can’t really pay for boat payments anymore so we’re actually getting a little business from that.

Until July 1st, scallopers can fill one gallon per person after that date they can fill two gallons per person.

