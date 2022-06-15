Advertisement

City of Hawthorne gets new commissioner

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Hawthorne is getting a new commissioner but a very familiar name.

With no opponent in a commission seat left open when Deloris Roberts- Cheatham retired last year, Randy Martin automatically wins today’s Hawthorne election.

He is the son of the longtime commissioner and mayor Eddie Lee Martin, who died a year ago.

Eddie Martin served as commissioner for 32 years.

Randy Martin will be sworn in next Tuesday.

