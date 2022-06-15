City of Hawthorne gets new commissioner

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Hawthorne is getting a new commissioner but a very familiar name.

With no opponent in a commission seat left open when Deloris Roberts- Cheatham retired last year, Randy Martin automatically wins today’s Hawthorne election.

He is the son of the longtime commissioner and mayor Eddie Lee Martin, who died a year ago.

Eddie Martin served as commissioner for 32 years.

Randy Martin will be sworn in next Tuesday.

