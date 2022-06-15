Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies search for armed suspect and city council hires new search firm for city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 55-year-old Daniel Mobley in the area of Three Rivers Estates.

Mobley is accused of robbing a Dollar General on US 27 in Suwannee County at gunpoint yesterday.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies posted a picture of the suspect. That’s when a Columbia County deputy recognized what he saw.

“Some of the deputies recognized that subject and went to his residence where they knew he resided and that’s when he fled into the woods and they began a pursuit,” said Capt. Robert Holloway, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the pursuit lasted until 2 am.

“Keep us informed with any information if you see him. We have put out information on our Facebook page with phone numbers to contact should you catch him. Do not approach him,” said Holloway.

People in Three Rivers Estates may notice increased law enforcement presence as deputies search for the suspect.

The Lake City City Council is weighing options for a future city hall as they start discussing next year’s budget.

“Just for permanency and for doing business efficiently, I think we need a new building,” said Mayor Stephen Witt, Lake City.

The customer service department moved into the new city hall location on NW Hillsboro St. in January.

“If they come to town they go ‘where’s city hall?’ and you go it’s spread all over town it’s not the best look,” said Witt.

The mayor said the current city hall building is not structurally sound and has had mold problems.

It’s been almost a year since the city council fired City Manager Joe Helfenberger.

Council members hired search firm Narloch and Associates to help with the search, but fired them last week.

“Some of the council people thought that it should be changed and some of the public,” said Mayor Witt.

Now, they’re looking to Colin Baenziger and Associates to help with the search.

The mayor said part of the problem is that only having four council members leads to several 2-2 ties.

That will change after this year’s elections.

