Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy canine dies due to heat related injury
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a fight with a heat related illness, one of Columbia County’s K-9 finest is dead.
Canine Deputy Drago died Wednesday after being injured during training Tuesday.
He was taken to a vet clinic where he was stabilized, but his handler discovered him dead over night.
The dog served the department since 2017.
