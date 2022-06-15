Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy canine dies due to heat related injury

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a fight with a heat related illness, one of Columbia County’s K-9 finest is dead.

Canine Deputy Drago died Wednesday after being injured during training Tuesday.

He was taken to a vet clinic where he was stabilized, but his handler discovered him dead over night.

The dog served the department since 2017.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy canine suffers heat related injury

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.