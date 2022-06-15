Advertisement

Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy canine dies due to heat related injury

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a fight with a heat related illness, one of Columbia County’s K-9 finest is dead.

Canine Deputy Drago died Wednesday after being injured during training Tuesday.

He was taken to a vet clinic where he was stabilized, but his handler discovered him dead over night.

The dog served the department since 2017.

