Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy canine suffers heat related injury

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed a canine to the vet following a heat related injury.

They say during a training event, which was not related to the manhunt, the K-9 Deputy Drago became over heated.

They say the dog is now stable and expected to make a full recovery.

