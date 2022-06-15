Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy canine suffers heat related injury

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed a canine to the vet following a heat related injury.

They say during a training event, which was not related to the manhunt, the K-9 Deputy Drago became over heated.

They say the dog is now stable and expected to make a full recovery.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies search for armed robbery suspect near Three Rivers Estates

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.