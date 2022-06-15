DECOMPOSING BODY FOUND IN APARTMENT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are investigating the death of a woman at an apartment complex.

Karrissia Holtz is whom people said was the victim at Pine Ridge apartments. One resident says he saw a lot of flies surrounding a window.

That is when he called the police for a wellness check. After two hours went by he decided to go inside.

“I turned on my flashlight and I went around the corner into the bedroom. That’s when I saw a mattress and there was a body with its arms sticking up”, said Resident Daniel Reyero.

Right after Reyero called 9-1-1. He says the Fire department arrived within five minutes.

“The cops wouldn’t give me any information. I explained who I am. Then I said, oh my God, please don’t tell me, that’s my niece. Oh my God. I know that’s my niece” said Aunt of Karrissia, Charlotte Nickell.

The odor in the apartment smelled bad. There were flies and maggots everywhere. Holtz’s body was found underneath the box spring and bed. She was fully naked.

Holtz’s skin was also attached to the mattress. Her decomposing body was not entirely cleaned up.

Meanwhile, the breaker box of the apartment was turned off, which made it very hot said, Nickell.

“I saw my niece’s skin, hair, and membranes, the whole-body figure of skin. I saw Maggots in the room, on the bed”.

“If you are going to take half of her, why didn’t you take all of her? I just feel let down and devastated”.

Holtz’s Body needs to get buried. Donations can be made to Phillip and Sons The Funeral Directors in Melrose, so she can have a proper burial.

