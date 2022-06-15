Elder Options hosting event to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elder options is hosting an event for world elder abuse awareness day.

This event will be held at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center.

It starts at 10 am

They want to bring awareness and offer prevention strategies for elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Box lunches will be provided for those who register.

This event is open to the public.

TRENDING STORY: City of Hawthorne gets new commissioner

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.