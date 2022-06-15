Advertisement

Elder Options hosting event to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elder options is hosting an event for world elder abuse awareness day.

This event will be held at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center.

It starts at 10 am

They want to bring awareness and offer prevention strategies for elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Box lunches will be provided for those who register.

This event is open to the public.

