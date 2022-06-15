Greyhound Gainesville bus station closes its doors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Greyhound bus station is closing its ticketing office doors.

The station will now offer online services to purchase tickets.

A ticketing agent whose been running the Gainesville bus station for more than 50 years shares how the station will work.

“The buses will still be coming in you just won’t have an inside station, like a city bus situation,” said John Posey.

The interstate bus travel will keep outdoor seating where travelers may wait for their transportation.

There is no say if the building will be bought out.

