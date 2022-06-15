Advertisement

Greyhound Gainesville bus station closes its doors

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Greyhound bus station is closing its ticketing office doors.

The station will now offer online services to purchase tickets.

A ticketing agent whose been running the Gainesville bus station for more than 50 years shares how the station will work.

“The buses will still be coming in you just won’t have an inside station, like a city bus situation,” said John Posey.

The interstate bus travel will keep outdoor seating where travelers may wait for their transportation.

There is no say if the building will be bought out.

