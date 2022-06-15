Advertisement

High school security guard resigns after allegations of a sex scandal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - At Tuesday night’s Columbia County School Board meeting, Steven Hill resigned.

After allegations of a sex scandal involving the former Fort White high school security guard, the board was considering whether to fire him.

Hill was accused of being caught having sex with an adult woman at the school in April.

RELATED STORY: “It’s not true”: Fort White High School security guard denies sex allegations

