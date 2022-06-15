High school security guard resigns after allegations of a sex scandal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - At Tuesday night’s Columbia County School Board meeting, Steven Hill resigned.

After allegations of a sex scandal involving the former Fort White high school security guard, the board was considering whether to fire him.

Hill was accused of being caught having sex with an adult woman at the school in April.

