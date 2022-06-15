High-speed police chase ends in crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A police pursuit happened across two north-central Florida counties.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they first got word about a stolen vehicle at 2:15 in the afternoon. The pickup truck led authorities from Marion county all the way to Gainesville. The high-speed chase has Alachua county worried.

“This one is going to be going to school 300 yards down the road at Cedarville,” said resident Garrett Sutcliffe. “That truck could’ve almost as easily crashed into the front of his new daycare.”

After troopers performed a pit maneuver, the vehicle hit a brick wall on northwest 39th avenue and 24th boulevard.

Residents shared it is not the only accident they’ve witnessed on this street.

“It’s actually pretty crazy because just two months ago there was a motorcyclist that passed away in that same intersection and I know this was a different scenario. I guess from what I’ve heard. A high-speed chase all the way from I-75.”

Troopers say the vehicle reached speeds of about 90 miles per hour.

The pickup truck had four people inside, three men and one woman. The driver was arrested and is now behind bars, while the others are under investigation.

