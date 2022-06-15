Local miniature horses help encourage children and spur interest in reading

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses is celebrating twenty-five years of putting smiles on people’s faces.

This local nonprofit travels across the country with its therapeutic miniature horses to help comfort people during times of need.

One of their other missions is encouraging children.

Organizers tell us about their summer program.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 Award, Best UF Transfer Athlete: Jasmine Moore (Track & Field)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.