Local miniature horses help encourage children and spur interest in reading

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses is celebrating twenty-five years of putting smiles on people’s faces.

This local nonprofit travels across the country with its therapeutic miniature horses to help comfort people during times of need.

One of their other missions is encouraging children.

Organizers tell us about their summer program.

