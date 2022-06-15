Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Police announced the Regional Explosive Unit determined the explosives found were “real and also military-grade.”

The device was contained, and the Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordinance D Unit was called to the area for proper disposal back on post.

