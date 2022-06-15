Advertisement

National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An historic Gainesville landmark is damaged.

The two classic Cadillacs featured at the intersection of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 6th Street are sporting major dents.

Harry Ceyler of National Vacuum posted on Facebook asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver.

He says major damage was done to both cars.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man arrested after allegedly killing another man in front of a child

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

CCSO K9 INJURED
CCSO K9 INJURED
High-speed chase from Marion county ends in Gainesville
High-speed police chase ends in crash
- clipped version
High-speed police chase ends in crash
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER