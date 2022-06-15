National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An historic Gainesville landmark is damaged.

The two classic Cadillacs featured at the intersection of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 6th Street are sporting major dents.

Harry Ceyler of National Vacuum posted on Facebook asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver.

He says major damage was done to both cars.

