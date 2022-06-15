New Candidates are running for Alachua County Commission seats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Republican candidates have filed to run for Alachua County Commission seats in the upcoming election.

Alachua county republican party chair and former mayor Ed Braddy is running against commissioner chair Marihelen Wheeler for district two-seat.

Meanwhile, for district one, Raemi Eagle-Glenn has filed to run for the seat she was just appointed to by the governor after it was vacated by Mary Alford.

She is up against Alford who seeks to retake the seat.

