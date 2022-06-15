Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: Limoge Lamps

This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins from Antique City mall in Micanopy shows us a pair of Limoge lamps from France.
By WCJB Staff
Jun. 15, 2022
These pair of limoge lamps are set to be over 100 years old, made in southwest France are two illustrations of victorian scenes by a french artist named René Coulon who handpainted these limoge porcelain vases.

