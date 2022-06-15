Organizations bring awareness for elder abuse and exploitation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A World Elder Awareness Day event hosted by ElderCare and Elder Options.

“It always warms my heart to see so many people come out, who want to get involved, you know, wearing purple to represent world elder abuse awareness day and show their support for this cause, said Kimberly Henderson, coordinator for the Elder Abuse Project.

The aim of this action was to build support for elderly people by informing them about elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Elder care volunteers, law enforcement, and community leaders offered strategies to keep senior citizens safe from recent scams that target seniors. Volunteers explained the importance of reaching out to hotlines.

“So it’s really happening every day and it’s happening to people that we know and care about,” said Henderson. “You know, I always like to tell people, if you see something, say something.”

Law attorneys for senior citizens also highlighted the efforts the state of Florida has done to protect the elderly community, as they passed several statutes.

“Each judicial circuit is given the responsibility to host a fatality review team for their area.” This statute evaluates whether the elderly person is being exploited.

The Florida fatality review team is just one of the statutes that aim to protect the elderly. Henderson shared their local state attorney is in the process of passing more statutes.

“It’s been a very exciting day with excellent information and some of the up-to-date changes that are going on legislatively so we can help people who are at risk,” said Doty.

After the event, the University of Florida Health also provided vaccinations and health screening for those in need.

For more information on elder abuse prevention visit ElderHelpline.

TRENDING STORY: Captains kick-off scalloping season in Steinhatchee

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.