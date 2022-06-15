Paige’s Kitchen: Mango Salad

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen shows us how to make the most out of mangos.

This is a great recipe to serve as a light summer dinner. Or it is the perfect side dish for your next barbeque. It travels well if you are taking it to a potluck event. Just transport salad ingredients and dressing in separate containers and assemble before serving. This recipe is also great if you would like to add protein such as grilled shrimp. Enjoy!

Ingredients

3 mangoes, ripe, Alphonso recommended, peeled and thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Mango Salad Dressing

Zest of 1 lime

1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed (about 2 limes)

2 tsp white sugar

1/8 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp vegetable oil, or other neutral-tasting oil

Freshly ground pepper

Instructions Combine all the ingredients for the Mango Salad in a large bowl. Toss to combine. *If making ahead, cover and refrigerate at this point, before adding the salad dressing. Prepare the Mango Salad Dressing by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and whisking well to combine. Cover and refrigerate if making ahead or use immediately by drizzling over the salad and tossing to combine.

