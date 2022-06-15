Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Mango Salad

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen shows us how to make the most out of mangos.

This is a great recipe to serve as a light summer dinner. Or it is the perfect side dish for your next barbeque. It travels well if you are taking it to a potluck event. Just transport salad ingredients and dressing in separate containers and assemble before serving. This recipe is also great if you would like to add protein such as grilled shrimp. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 3 mangoes, ripe, Alphonso recommended, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
  • Mango Salad Dressing
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed (about 2 limes)
  • 2 tsp white sugar
  • 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil, or other neutral-tasting oil
  • Freshly ground pepper

Instructions Combine all the ingredients for the Mango Salad in a large bowl. Toss to combine. *If making ahead, cover and refrigerate at this point, before adding the salad dressing. Prepare the Mango Salad Dressing by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and whisking well to combine. Cover and refrigerate if making ahead or use immediately by drizzling over the salad and tossing to combine.

RELATED STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Cucumber Sandwich

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies search for armed suspect and city council hires new...
Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies search for armed suspect and city council hires new search firm for city manager
Two Republican candidates have filed to run for Alachua County Commission seats in the upcoming...
New Candidates are running for Alachua County Commission seats
New Candidates are running for Alachua County Commission seats
At Tuesday night’s Columbia County School Board meeting, Steven Hill resigned.
High school security guard resigns after allegations of a sex scandal
Coppola was arrested in Volusia County and is awaiting extradition to Marion County.
Two men initially arrested as part of sex sting ‘Operation: April Fools’ are now free