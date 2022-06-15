Pilot makes an emergency landing in a Dunnelon field

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot and his passenger are safe after making an emergency landing in a field near the Dunnellon airport.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire rescue crews were at the landing site for several hours Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office used its helicopter to find the exact location.

The investigation will be taken over by either the National Transportation Safety Board or the Federal Aviation Administration.

We briefly spoke with the ranch hand at the property, before locking the gate.

He told us it happened roughly two miles from 140th Avenue

