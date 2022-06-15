Semi-truck collides with train in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say the driver of a semi-truck only has minor injuries after a train collided with his vehicle in Marion County.

Troopers and Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to the tracks on County Road 318 and NE 24th avenue around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

The front end of the semi was damaged and the eastbound lane of County Road 318 was blocked until a little before 2 that afternoon.

