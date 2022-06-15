Tee Time Week One: Punching out from the trees with Evan Walker of Hawkstone C.C.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Season two of TV20′s summer golf series “Tee Time” begins where it originally debuted last year, at Hawkstone Country Club.

Head Professional Evan Walker joined TV20′s Chris Pinson for a second consecutive year to demonstrate a recovery shot if you miss the fairway on your drive and are blocked out by a tree or two from hitting your normal ball flight.

The “punch” shot is a reliable and time-tested tactic by golfers of all skill levels when they need to get their ball back into play, but want to also pick up a decent amount of distance on their recovery shot. Evan demonstrates a few simple tips to help you easily understand what it will require to execute this shot like a pro.

Once you master this shot, you’ll still be unhappy you hooked or sliced your drive away from the fairway, but you’ll be able to successfully escape your unfortunate situation and possibly salvage par, or, at the very least, avoid making a double-bogey or worse.

A new episode of Tee Time airs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on WCJB TV20 from June 15 - August 31.

