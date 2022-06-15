Advertisement

Three projects in North Central Florida to receive funding from state

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is announcing nearly one-and-a-half million dollars to help fund community planning projects.

Three North Central Florida projects are receiving money.

65-thousand dollars is being awarded to Columbia County to conduct a pre-master plan of the Bell Road Distribution Corridor.

Levy County is receiving nearly thirty-five thousand dollars to develop a geographic information system database.

In the town of Inglis seventy-five thousand dollars will be used for an engineering evaluation of the Inglis Dam and Bypass.

