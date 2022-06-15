Three projects in North Central Florida to receive funding from state

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is announcing nearly one-and-a-half million dollars to help fund community planning projects.

Three North Central Florida projects are receiving money.

65-thousand dollars is being awarded to Columbia County to conduct a pre-master plan of the Bell Road Distribution Corridor.

Levy County is receiving nearly thirty-five thousand dollars to develop a geographic information system database.

In the town of Inglis seventy-five thousand dollars will be used for an engineering evaluation of the Inglis Dam and Bypass.

