Three projects in North Central Florida to receive funding from state
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is announcing nearly one-and-a-half million dollars to help fund community planning projects.
Three North Central Florida projects are receiving money.
65-thousand dollars is being awarded to Columbia County to conduct a pre-master plan of the Bell Road Distribution Corridor.
Levy County is receiving nearly thirty-five thousand dollars to develop a geographic information system database.
In the town of Inglis seventy-five thousand dollars will be used for an engineering evaluation of the Inglis Dam and Bypass.
