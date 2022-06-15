Advertisement

TV20 Award, Best UF Athlete Interviewee: Dameon Pierce (Football)

Running back led the team in TD’s, and quality sound bites
Collection of Gators offered insightful, sometimes humorous comments
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up next is “Best UF Athlete Interviewee,” recognizing those who delivered insightful, witty, or even humorous responses in front of the microphone. The four nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Leah Clapper (Gymnastics): Thoughtful and well-delivered answers, big personality

Thayer Hall (Volleyball): Poised and mature, possibly a future coach in the making

Dameon Pierce (Football): The life of the party, always good for a laugh

Antonio Valentino (Football): Great storytelling ability, humble

And the winner is...Dameon Pierce

This player was a delight to talk to throughout his career, and consistently delivered witty, and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny comments. Thankfully, as the team leader in touchdowns, Pierce was interviewed a lot.

Up Next: Best Game of the 2021-22 Gator athletic year

